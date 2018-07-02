Companies / Financial Services

Huge Group’s net asset value per share jumps following acquisitions

02 July 2018
Acquisitive investment-holdings company Huge Group reported on Monday that net asset value (NAV) per share grew 73% to 423.99c in the year to end-February, bolstered by cash generation from its acquisition of telecom provider Huge Connect.

Total group revenue grew 63% to R401m and gross profit 89% to R224m, the company said in a statement. The group’s Telecom segment increased revenue by 7%.

The company’s revenue from its Financial Technology (fintech) grouping, which now includes Huge connect, was R136m during the period, from zero in the previous financial year.

Huge Group, which formed out of the merger of two telecoms groups in 2007, acquired 100% of Huge Connect and Huge Networks in March 2017, with those businesses primarily providing information and communications technology (ICT) services to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company said on Monday that its growth had previously been constrained by balance sheet limitations, but the acquisition of strong cash-generative businesses had enhanced its capital-raising prospects.

During the period, Huge Group also acquired 75% of computer software provider Accknowledge and is currently in a cautionary period wile another acquisition is discussed.

Huge Group has a market capitalisation of about R1.5bn, with its share price unchanged on Monday morning at R8.80 per share.

