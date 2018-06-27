Why it's not all plain sailing for top international brands in SA

The notion then was that millennials and SA’s rising black middle class were totally enamoured of global brands.

Some international brands have done extremely well in SA, notably Spanish clothing company Zara, but for unusual reasons. Independent analyst Chris Gilmour says Zara has hit a niche in SA with high-end fashion, even though the brand is more well known internationally as a mid-market brand. The other surprise success, he says, is Australian brand Cotton On, which tapped into a lucrative space for comfortable, fashionable clothes with a "natural" aura.

Some international brands have persevered in SA and are technically successful.

But Gilmour questions whether they are where they initially hoped they would be at this stage.

The best example is fast food company McDonald’s, which has developed a solid network in SA and is moderately well received. But the brand has 245 outlets in SA, less than a third of market leader KFC and less than local fast food company Nando’s. "In all honesty, that [is] not great progress for a company that has existed in SA for 25 years," says Gilmour.

Why are international brands on average struggling in SA?

Executive director Brand Finance Africa Jeremy Sampson points to the economy as one factor. "The economy is tightening, and when that happens, people tend to trade down". Often that means sacrificing the more expensive international brand for the cheaper local brand.

There are also economic incentives built into the process, since a lot of international brands come with very limited flexibility and high royalties.

Sampson says McDonald’s is perhaps a good example of international companies coming up against local tastes and failing to understand the local market sufficiently. The protein of choice in SA is chicken rather than beef. "KFC is absolutely flying", he says, and the other fast food franchises have found they have to adapt their menus.