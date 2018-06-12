Save SA founder Sipho Pityana to lead Business Unity SA

Businessman and Save SA founder Sipho Pityana is set to take the helm of Business Unity SA from Jabu Mabuza.

Pitiyana, the founder and chairman of Izingwe Capital and the nonexecutive chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, was unanimously nominated for election as president.

Mabuza reaches his two-term limit at the AGM at the end of June.

"Busa has a sound strategic plan in place, developed under the guidance of my soon-to-be predecessor, Mabuza, and his team," Pityana said.

"I intend to ensure we emphasise these, where necessary, in three particular areas: driving the agenda for transformative, inclusive growth; positioning our country for the fourth industrial revolution; and championing a social partnership for ethical leadership with integrity that enables tangible socioeconomic advances for our fractured society."

Martin Kingston has been nominated to serve a second term as vice-president and a new Busa board will be announced at the AGM.

Mabuza said in a statement issued on Tuesday: "I am confident that I leave Busa in a stronger state, with business having found a credible voice anchored by constructive engagement with all social partners to achieve our common objectives.

"It is critical for business to adopt a proactive and unified stance as it seeks to unlock value in the economy and address poverty, inequality and unemployment."

Pityana is one the business representatives who are new additions to the Busa board. Others include Absa CEO Maria Ramos; Busi Mavuso, chief operating officer of Business Leadership SA; and Joe Mwase, who has been the Small Business Institute’s Busa liaison since January.



Busa board members who have been re-elected are: Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia; Christopher Campbell; Vusi Khumalo, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Stavros Nicolaou of Aspen Pharmacare; Gwarega Mangozhe, chairman of industry body the Consumer Goods Council of SA; and mining industry veteran Roger Baxter.

Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said: "The new board brings an excellent mix of expertise and reflects the diversity of the Busa membership, which includes representatives of large and small businesses in multiple sectors of the economy."