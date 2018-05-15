Business

More support for black industrialists promised by government

15 May 2018 - 14:10 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK

The government plans to support a further 100 people over the next two years as part of its black industrialist programme, which is to be fine-tuned and differentiated to address the different levels of development of the participants.

So far, 102 black industrialists have been provided with financial support by the Department of Trade and Industry under the programme, and 48 companies have received market access support.

The support for the 102 industrialists amounts to R2.2bn in commitments and has leveraged R8bn in investment, and created and retained 18,484 jobs.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday that the results of the programme had "exceeded our expectations".

"This programme remains vital to rebuild, remove trade barriers, modernise and improve prospects for growth for majority black-owned and managed manufacturing companies in the economy."

Support, in future, will be expanded and differentiated for various categories of black industrialists, namely the pioneers, catch-up, and infant-stage industrialists.

