More support for black industrialists promised by government
The government plans to support a further 100 people over the next two years as part of its black industrialist programme, which is to be fine-tuned and differentiated to address the different levels of development of the participants.
So far, 102 black industrialists have been provided with financial support by the Department of Trade and Industry under the programme, and 48 companies have received market access support.
The support for the 102 industrialists amounts to R2.2bn in commitments and has leveraged R8bn in investment, and created and retained 18,484 jobs.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday that the results of the programme had "exceeded our expectations".
"This programme remains vital to rebuild, remove trade barriers, modernise and improve prospects for growth for majority black-owned and managed manufacturing companies in the economy."
Support, in future, will be expanded and differentiated for various categories of black industrialists, namely the pioneers, catch-up, and infant-stage industrialists.
The pioneers will be those black industrialists approved for support during the inaugural window of the programme up to March 2018. Support for these entrepreneurs will be provided through a post-investment office that will be set up within the Department of Trade and Industry and will troubleshoot any barriers, including regulatory hurdles, to fast track their development.
Davies said he would institute a dialogue with all approved black industrialists that had finalised the first phase of their investments to discuss further areas of collaboration to grow the programme.
The catch-up group will be those who participate in the second wave of the scheme, which will run from 2018-19 to 2020-21. They will get financial and non-financial support for projects. Eligible projects will be expansion and greenfield projects with potential to grow fast in a relatively short time. The projects will be supported through a combination of grants, loans and market access interventions.
Those in the infant-stage category will be small companies in the manufacturing sector, particularly in townships and rural areas, to improve their performance and prospects of growing into fully fledged black industrialists. Other departments, such as agriculture, forestry and fisheries; mineral resources; public works; and telecommunication and postal services, will be involved in this leg of the programme that will be aligned with the programmes of the Department of Small Business Development.
"We will increase focus on access to markets, particularly for the pioneers. In consultation with shareholder departments, we will set targets for state-owned companies for procurement of locally manufactured goods from black industrialists. In addition, we will expand designations in value chains where black industrialists participate," Davies said.
"We will use the equity equivalent programmes more strategically to support industrialists with technical assistance and market access."
