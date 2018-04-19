Business

Business says SA has one last chance to prevent becoming a failed state

19 April 2018 - 14:03 Sunita Menon
Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Without following a socio-economic recovery plan, SA runs the risk of becoming "another failed African state", according to Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale.

Speaking at the BLSA office in Sandton on Thursday, Mohale set out its economic priorities in the short term. Part of BLSA’s focus is revitalising the relationship between business and government, which had been strained under former president Jacob Zuma.

"We’re feeling very energised as business not to be given another chance — but our last chance. If we don’t succeed, we’ll become another failed African state."

The top priorities for business is to work with law enforcement agencies to address state capture and corruption; protect anti-corruption whistle-blowers; work with the new South African Revenue Service (SARS) leadership to address tax morality; assist in ensuring social grants reach the intended beneficiaries; and address challenges in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"As a people, we can create institutions that are world class. We need to redouble our efforts in state building. We have hollowed out these institutions."

Under new political leadership, Mohale said SA has been warmly received by investors, but concerns remain around structural reforms, governance of SOEs and persistently low growth.

"We were warmly received on the non-deal investor road shows with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele. All three rating agencies and 120 investors celebrated the fact that our indices are pointing in the right direction, but raised concerns as well," he said.

He added that business is prepared to work with government, labour and civil society to address the "critical structural reforms the economy needs".

Mark Lamberti poised to resign from BLSA

Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says Lamberti has asked for more time ‘to properly craft his letter to the board’
National
10 days ago

Credit rating reprieve opportunity to address socio-economic challenges‚ business leaders say

Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says that although the organisation welcomes the Moody’s decision it is no reason to be complacent
Business
26 days ago

BONANG MOHALE: Business is ready to answer Ramaphosa’s call

Business is ready to do its part in ensuring that our economy is pulled back from the brink of policy own goals
Special Reports
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Business says SA has one last chance to prevent ...
Business
2.
Adila Chowan: I fought for women
Business
3.
What is worrying Busa about start-ups and the ...
Business
4.
Icasa’s white-space rules will make broadband ...
National

Related Articles

Mark Lamberti poised to resign from BLSA
National

Credit rating reprieve opportunity to address socio-economic challenges‚ ...
Business

BONANG MOHALE: Business is ready to answer Ramaphosa’s call
Special Reports

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.