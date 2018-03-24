“The unequivocal message from investors is that South Africa must deal with corruption and fix State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). Considerable progress is being made on both fronts‚” said Mohale.

The CEO Initiative said Moody’s decision to retain the country’s investment grade rating as well as change SA’s outlook from negative to stable offered the country a window to demonstrate its ability to implement the key structural reforms necessary for improving its credit rating.

Jabu Mabuza‚ Co-convenor of the CEO Initiative‚ commented: “The decision is largely attributed to the confidence-enhancing measures taken in key areas over the past three months‚ including a smooth presidential transition‚ the appointment of a new board for Eskom‚ the presentation of a fiscally responsible Budget and changes to the national executive aimed at restoring stability to key portfolios.”

While the South African economy was still far from operating optimally‚ he said‚ the measures announced in the Budget Speech‚ along with the undertakings by the president in the State of the Nation Address‚ were clear indications of the will to achieve the necessary reforms required for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Mabuza added that SA should use this window of opportunity by responding appropriately to the significant challenges it faced‚ in order to improve the lives of its citizens and inspire confidence in the future of the country.

“As business‚ we remain committed to continue working with the government and labour in creating an environment that is conducive to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth that benefits all South Africans‚” Mabuza concluded.