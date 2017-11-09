Business

You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue on IT trends of 2018

Disrupt or be disrupted: let the experts tell you what to expect in the coming year

09 November 2017 - 08:26
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

As we near the end of the year, it is time to take stock and think about what the future will bring. Companies that spot the key trends for their industries in advance – and act on them – will reap the rewards for years to come, and customers will perceive them as innovators.

The next event in our series of Business Day Dialogue breakfast sessions, Disrupt or Be Disrupted: IT Trends of 2018, is presented in partnership with Dimension Data and Cisco. Technology experts from these companies will share their thoughts on the forces that will reshape digital business in 2018. We’ll talk about technology trends, programmability, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and digital supremacy, along with other pertinent developments that you need to keep your eye on to stay ahead of the game.

Date: November 23 2017

Time: 7.30am-10am

Place: Parktown, Johannesburg

Want to attend?

To apply to attend this free event, please email your name, surname, company and job title to Lucy Johnson on johnsonl@tisoblackstar.co.za by 5pm on November 17 2017.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.