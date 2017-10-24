New corporate travel tool brings together travellers and technology

Automation and anytime, anywhere connectivity have become essential for today’s corporate traveller, who relies increasingly on the ability to make and change travel plans at a minute’s notice.

As such, agile solutions that deliver on pre-trip approval, profile management and online booking are in the vanguard of corporate travel support – sometimes quicker than the services that travellers could receive at the end of a phone.

“In corporate travel, it’s essential that we provide travellers with technology that drives automation and ease of service for the customer and the traveller, which is why we’ve introduced FCM Connect, a technology ecosystem housed within a single platform,” says Euan McNeil, GM of FCM Travel Solutions South Africa.

“FCM Connect provides corporate travel support in the form of profile management, trip approval and online booking, as well as traveller tracking, programme reporting and data analytics. These are all essential tools within any corporate travel booking tool.”

According to McNeil, corporate travel managers should be able to use the data available through a tool like FCM Connect to manage their travel programmes strategically.

“Customised reports provide travel managers with access to key metrics in real time so reports that blend historical travel and expense data with up-to-date data dashboards provide immediate visibility of the organisation’s travel spend.”

Incorporating third-party data sources, these analytics give travel managers strategic insights that help them benchmark their travel programmes and run forecasts to improve their travel programmes, policies and compliance.

A tool like FCM Connect also allows a company to track travellers accurately and inform them proactively of any potential disruptions or threats to their safety, thus fulfilling the organisation’s duty-of-care obligations. “Travellers can access information and resources throughout their journey via their mobile as and when they need to,” says McNeil.

“There is a clear demand for technology among business travellers as they increasingly begin to use the same technology they use in their personal lives for their business travel,” he adds.

“To encourage travellers to comply with travel policies, it is essential that travel managers review these technology demands and introduce technological suites like FCM Connect among all travel stakeholders.”

