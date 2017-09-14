Businesses owe R22m for employment-equity penalties

The Department of Labour has claimed more than R23m from 360 employers prosecuted for not complying with the Employment Equity Act.

However, only R1.3m has been paid so far, says the department’s director-general, who briefed the parliamentary portfolio committee on labour about the rate of transformation, among other issues.

The Commission for Employment Equity has warned that it will go after unyielding employers who fail to transform their businesses or to submit the required data on progress.

Department of Labour director-general Thobile Lamati told the parliamentary committee that section 53 of the act would be used as an additional measure to force employers to comply until the government’s transformation targets were reached.

If the section was invoked, businesses would first have to prove to the labour minister that they were compliant by applying for a certificate if seeking to do business with any organ of the state.