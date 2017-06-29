Rand-rigging probe paused after Competition Commission mix-up

The commission alleged in February that 14 banking entities colluded to manipulate the value of the rand.

In filings in May, HSBC and Investec said the commission had named the wrong legal entities.

Standard Bank Group’s South African unit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch International and Standard New York Securities all said the traders the commission accused of manipulation on their behalf had either never worked for them or had never traded the rand.

The rand-rigging hearings would be rescheduled when the commission made the request, the tribunal said, without giving reasons for the delay in proceedings.

Standard Bank’s general counsel, Ian Sinton, said in an e-mailed response to questions on Tuesday that the antitrust regulator’s lawyers indicated at the hearings that the commission would revoke its complaint against some lenders and may accuse others.

Jurisdiction debated

Standard Bank misunderstood what happened at the closed hearing, according to Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele.

"There’s no truth at all that we may withdraw any allegations against any banks," Bonakele said in an interview on Johannesburg-based Radio 702 on Tuesday. "It’s an error. It doesn’t mean we’ll never press any new charges against any other banks."