Busa launches blueprint for economic transformation

Business Unity SA (Busa) has launched a transformation paper on the approach of business to black economic transformation for inclusive growth.

Speaking at Nedlac on Tuesday, Busa president Jabu Mabuza said: "The question of economic transformation is one we as business have finally recognised, that to have the majority of our people excluded from the mainstream economy is politically very dangerous, commercially very naive and socially unsustainable."

While there was a lot of focus on "state capture", it was time for business to look at its own house, he said. "For too long, we as business have been sitting on the sidelines."

Mabuza said growth was imperative for participation in the economy and business could not ignore the challenges of the recession, credit rating downgrades and high unemployment rates.

The paper addresses the pace of transformation in SA, which Busa says "has been insufficient to support solid economic growth [or] offer better rates of employment and broad-based social development".

Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said the process of creating the paper started in 2016 so that business could create something cohesive on transformation.

In the past week, Busa had engaged with the ANC and organised labour, she said.

Mabuza said Busa would talk to other stakeholders to ensure broad acceptance and a tried and tested approach.

Busa’s proposed interventions are:

• rapid and widespread improvement in the availability of quality education and skills development programmes for black people;

• the creation of broader employment opportunities, particularly for the youth; and

• large-scale black enterprise development.