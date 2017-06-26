Soweto’s urban entrepreneurs take on the world

Zwane is one of dozens of township entrepreneurs whose creations have sold worldwide with help from Soweto’s Box Shop, a not-for-profit organisation helping local designers and craftspeople market their creations internationally.

She now sells her designs as far away as Atlanta and London, making up to 60 pieces every month supported by her four-strong team which includes two salespeople, a tailor and an assistant.

"I was just playing with my passion then they came in and helped me organise my business financially," she said of the Box Shop, situated just kilometres away from her Soweto base.

"My ambition is to take my brand to the world — I want to be the go-to for contemporary African design."

Zwane, who lived in Benin for seven years, travels to the West African country every two months to source the materials that she transforms into dresses, skirts and trousers.

Buyers worldwide can purchase many products of the Box Shop’s 43 local brands on its website, while a larger selection is available for South African and international visitors at its physical store in Soweto.

The store is made of large metal shipping containers, giving the project its name, and hosts offices, a coffee shop and will soon be extended to include a hair salon and a radio station.

The hilly tourist hub is one of the most famous in Africa and is the site of Nelson Mandela’s one-time house as well as one of Desmond Tutu’s current homes.

"It’s about access to market — taking backyard fashion designers, backyard furniture makers who don’t have a place to showcase their products," said Xolo Ncanywa, a consultant on the project.

"We want them to be the next Ikea."

The entrepreneurs on the scheme receive mentoring, practical assistance and investment advice from Box Shop’s team of 11 experts. Such hands-on "start to finish" support for small-scale entrepreneurs is a first for South Africa. Designers and manufacturers like Zwane pitch their ideas to the Box Shop, which is backed by US-based not-for-profit TechnoServe, to win support for their products.

"Selling out of their car boots, they were always doomed to be small.… This changes all that," said Shungu Kanyemba, co-founder of the Box Shop. The Box Shop gives the successful entrepreneurs feedback on their plans and advises on sourcing materials and finance, handling personnel issues and managing their operations.

It also takes a risk on the entrepreneurs it chooses: the Box Shop advances money for the raw materials for products to be sold on the website so the entrepreneurs are not out of pocket. The Soweto store now carries an eclectic range of products that includes bespoke speakers, shoes, furniture, clothes, cosmetics and freshly brewed coffee.