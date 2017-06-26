Government playing its part — business and labour must help fight recession, says deputy finance minister

"The economic situation is not helping any of us," he said.

But it was important to debunk the myth that SA had faced economic difficulties only in 2008, when the country had high levels of unemployment and high levels of poverty before 2008.

There was a blame game over the recent credit rating downgrades and recession, he said.

"Government was under no allusion as to the problems our economy was facing … it cannot be solved by either government, business or labour acting in isolation."

Buthelezi said Treasury had met various business entities such as the Black Business Council and Business Unity SA, as well as investors in Washington DC, New York and Boston.

Reiterating Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s stance, Buthelezi assured that there would be no fiscal policy change, and that Treasury remained committed to fiscal consolidation and inclusive growth — in line with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget framework.

He said the response from Treasury was continuity through the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as director-general and "continued infrastructure spending and safety nets for the poorest of the poor" despite difficult conditions.

On the issue of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Absa's role in the Bankorp bail-out, in which she called for a constitutional change to amend the Reserve Bank's mandate, Buthelezi reiterated that the Reserve Bank is independent, according to the Constitution, and he emphasised the strength of the institution.

“Treasury believes so much in the issue of the independence of the Reserve Bank,” he said.