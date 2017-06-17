Embattled Gigaba warns of tough choices on SOEs and spending

A significant challenge will be to raise revenue - although the Treasury would not raise the personal income tax rate, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said.

Gigaba said "hard decisions" had to be made, with the possibility of further cuts in government programmes and "spending in a manner that is going to reduce wastage and make money available for social expenditure and economic development".

But this could be hampered by public sector wage negotiations this year. "We are going to be doing a lot of work to determine what we can do with the budget ... what programmes can be reprioritised."

Efficiencies in SOEs was another issue the Treasury would tackle.

SAA will appoint a new chairperson later this year after Dudu Myeni's contract expires. Myeni is a close associate of Zuma.

Her reappointment for a year last year was considered to be a compromise agreement by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was opposed to her long tenure in the chair while SAA was mired in controversy over its financial difficulties and irregular contracts.

The SAA board is to be strengthened with two new appointees. The Treasury will insist on candidates with extensive aviation experience and expertise. It would recommend a candidate for SAA chief executive to the cabinet in the next few weeks, Gigaba said.

He was confident that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown would fill vacancies in the board and executive at Eskom, he said.

"If governance issues at Eskom were addressed and confidence built, Eskom would fall off the list of major concerns. We'd even be in a position to scale down their guarantees."