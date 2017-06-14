Big decline in consumer goods industry

Consumer goods companies have been through the mill due to a slowdown in consumer spending, with interim earnings of 13 JSE-listed companies falling an average of 15%.

"If you look at SA’s growth rate 10 years ago, compared with what it is now, it is not surprising that most businesses in consumer goods aren’t knocking out the lights," said EY Africa analyst Graham Thompson.

"The double-digit fall in headline earnings is quite drastic. It is indicative of how squeezed consumers actually are and of the difficult circumstances in which companies find themselves," said Thompson.

According to EY, the 13 companies — Astral, AVI, Clover, Crookes Brothers, Distell, Oceana, Pioneer Foods, Premier, Quantum Foods, RCL Foods, Rhodes Foods, Tiger Brands and Tongaat Hulett — have a collective annual revenue of R180bn.

Agri-processors Quantum Foods, Astral, RCL Foods and Clover all reported lower earnings before interest and taxes. For the poultry producers, this was put down to the drought, poultry imports and brine regulations. All four eked out some gains in revenue.