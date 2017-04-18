Business Leadership SA seeks talks with Jacob Zuma

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) had requested a meeting with President Jacob Zuma to establish new terms of engagement as the trust between business leaders and the government had broken down irretrievably, the organisation said on Monday.

BLSA represents most of the listed companies on the JSE.

Deputy chairman Bonang Mohale said a youth employment initiative, a joint project between business and government to create 1-million internships and a R1.5bn fund for investment into small and medium enterprises was "in danger of being undone by a simple act of a sitting president".

The stinging attack from business came on the eve of new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s departure to join his counterparts and central bank governors at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC.

Next week Gigaba will head a delegation to meet investors in Boston and New York and will also engage ratings agency Moody’s, which has SA on review for a credit rating downgrade. S&P downgraded SA to junk status on April 3 citing political tension and its possible impact on fiscal policy. Fitch Ratings gave similar reasons four days later.