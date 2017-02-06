Business

WATCH: Vaal triangle eyed as Special Economic Zone

06 February 2017 - 11:16 AM Business Day TV
A Sasol petroleum plant in Sasolburg in the Vaal Triangle. Picture: LUCKY NXUMALO/SOWETAN
Nampak CEO and chairman of the Manufacturing Circle Andre de Ruyter discusses moves to revitalise manufacturing in Gauteng by making the Vaal Triangle a Special Economic Zone.

De Ruyter says the region is at risk of becoming a rust belt. 

"...If you rejuvenate the Vaal Triangle, which is on the doorstep of the biggest market in sub-Saharan Africa, Gauteng, it makes for good economics I think," says de Ruyter.

Watch the full interview with Business Day TV  below.

