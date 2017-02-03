Africa must embrace shifting world by exploiting ‘new’ commodities

How drastically the world has changed since this time last year. The cumulative odds on a Trump electoral win and a "yes" to the Brexit referendum were 20 to 1. This shows how poor we are at predicting events — especially black swan events. Nonetheless, fund managers are tasked with interpreting data and predicting trends to allocate clients’ capital efficiently. With the 2017 Investing in African Mining Indaba taking place next week, how should they be thinking?

Investment in mineral and metals exploration in Africa has been declining sharply (especially in SA) despite a forecast recovery for some commodity prices. Beyond the immediate question of where commodity prices are headed over the next few years, a longer-term question also needs to be answered: how might different commodity prices move against the broader backdrop of Donald Trump’s brave new world and the impending fourth industrial revolution?

What implications do changing geopolitics and disruptive new technologies have for the growth prospects of African countries? How should African policy makers position their countries to take advantage of natural endowments and offer value to investors?

The latest World Bank Commodity Markets Outlook is an instructive place to begin. It forecasts that the crude oil price will climb from an average of $43 per barrel in 2016 to $60 per barrel in 2018.

For Nigeria and Angola, it makes the distribution of patronage difficult and portends a likely continued budget deficit. But political stability (tenuous in Angola) is more likely than if the price plateaus at its 2016 average. Either way, this price range would generate a strong incentive for economic diversification.

For countries with large recoverable oil and gas reserves (such as Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique), growth prospects are potentially more promising than this time last year, but it’s not clear if this is where these countries should focus their economic efforts.

Effects of oil price

As a recent book, Blood Oil, points out, the most oil-wealthy countries in Africa are also the most poorly governed. Their citizens have the worst Human Development Index scores and the lowest degrees of civil liberty. Windfall oil rents can sever citizen-state accountability links as ruling elites no longer require tax revenue from other sources. It is also cheaper in political calculus to repress than to reform in the direction of democracy. A long-run oil price ceiling of $50 per barrel may therefore be good news for African citizens as it puts fewer rents in the hands of potentially repressive elites.

Many funds are already divesting from fossil fuels, so it would seem unwise to try to buck this trend.

Metals and minerals, on an index benchmarked at 100 for 2013, are projected to climb from 67 in 2016 to 70 in 2018. Copper prices, as one example, are up 17.4% on this time last year. Precious metals (including platinum) are expected to decline from 97 to 90. The platinum price appears to be hovering at about $970 per ounce, but should pick up if fuel cell technology takes off. The gold price that averaged $1,249 per ounce in 2016, is projected to decline to $1,138 in 2018. That is surprising in the face of expected future geopolitical turmoil, as gold has traditionally been a refuge under uncertainty. While central bank gold purchases are generally up, consumer demand for jewellery remains low.