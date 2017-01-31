WATCH: Ignore travel insurance at your peril

Bryan Hirsch is joined on You and Your Money by Samantha Patron, managing director of SP Health Solutions and Ryan Noach, deputy CEO at Discovery Health to take tackle the ins and outs of health care while travelling out of the country.

The panel unpack what happens in the event of an injury or illness while travelling abroad. To what extent are you covered by your medical aid and what happens if you have not taken any travel insurance while you’re out of the country.

Patron explains that if you have a pre-existing condition or are advanced in age you should consider having additional cover before you travel.