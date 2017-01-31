WATCH: Ignore travel insurance at your peril
Bryan Hirsch is joined on You and Your Money by Samantha Patron, managing director of SP Health Solutions and Ryan Noach, deputy CEO at Discovery Health to take tackle the ins and outs of health care while travelling out of the country.
The panel unpack what happens in the event of an injury or illness while travelling abroad. To what extent are you covered by your medical aid and what happens if you have not taken any travel insurance while you’re out of the country.
Patron explains that if you have a pre-existing condition or are advanced in age you should consider having additional cover before you travel.
People often neglect to take out travel insurance when they take an international trip but the consequences could be dire if you find yourself in need of some medical attention, says Noach.
“The hospitals will continue to treat, particularly when a patient is in dire straits. But they will pursue the family for the debt to the nth degree and this leads to mortgaged houses, debt ridden families. The expenses ramp up very quickly and the hospitals will try their best to recover the debt from the families where ever they may be.”
The panel explains what other clauses to look out for in your medical aid policy before travelling to ensure that you’re adequately covered.
