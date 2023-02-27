World / Middle East

Israel deploys more troops after West Bank homes torched

Turmoil erupts as Israeli and Palestinian officials agree at a summit in Jordan to curb tensions

27 February 2023 - 16:42 Rami Amichay
A man walks among cars burnt in an attack by Israeli civilians in the West Bank, February 27 2023. Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
A man walks among cars burnt in an attack by Israeli civilians in the West Bank, February 27 2023. Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Hawara — Israel on Monday deployed extra troops in the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis and a Palestinian was killed when Jewish settlers rampaged through a village, setting fire to houses and cars.

“We expect difficult days ahead of us,” Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said as he toured the largely empty streets of the village of Hawara with a heavy security detail.

The mob violence on Sunday partially eclipsed the attack earlier in the day in which two brothers from a nearby Israeli settlement were gunned down in their car in Hawara, a Palestinian village north of Ramallah that often sees friction with settlers.

Flames illuminated the sky into the night as dozens of cars were torched and rioters set fire to several Palestinian houses. One Palestinian was shot dead. President Mahmoud Abbas said he held the Israeli government fully responsible for the rampage.

The turmoil erupted as Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed at a summit in Jordan to de-escalate tensions.

The Israeli army said it was still hunting down the Palestinian gunman and would send two extra battalions to the area to thwart fresh attacks and prevent rioting. Police said they had arrested two people.

Gallant ordered Israeli forces to be prepared for all threats and to increase activity. “I call on everyone to restore calm,” he said. “We cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
World / Europe
2.
US warns China against providing Russia with arms
World
3.
G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but ...
World / Europe
4.
Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck
World / Europe
5.
Mexicans angered by electoral overhaul protest in ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Israel and Palestinians at Jordan meeting pledge to reduce violence

World / Middle East

UN Security Council denounces Israel over plan to expand settlements

World

Nablus clashes: at least 10 Palestinians reportedly killed

World / Middle East

Israeli missile strike on Damascus building kills five

World / Middle East

Russian missile strikes set stage for fresh offensive

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.