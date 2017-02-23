Iraq forces retake IS-held Mosul airport
Control of the airport and Ghazlani military base for the first time since 2014 is a step towards retaking the last remaining IS stronghold in Iraq
Mosul — Iraqi forces on Thursday entered Mosul airport on the southern edge of the jihadist stronghold for the first time since the Islamic State (IS) group overran the region in 2014.
Backed by jets, gunships and drones, forces made their way across open areas south of Mosul and entered the airport compound, apparently meeting limited resistance but strafing the area for suspected snipers.
Hisham Abdul Kadhem, a commander in the interior ministry’s Rapid Response units, confirmed the airport had been retaken.
Little was left standing inside and what used to be the runway was littered with rubble.
Most buildings were completely levelled but Iraqi forces celebrated the latest landmark in the four-month-old offensive to retake Mosul.
While Iraqi forces were not yet deployed in the northern part of the sprawling airport compound and sappers cautiously scanned the site for explosive devices, IS appeared to offer limited resistance.
The regional command said Counter-Terrorism Service forces were simultaneously attacking the neighbouring Ghazlani military base, where some of them were stationed before IS seized Mosul in June 2014.
Control of the base and airport would set government forces up to enter Mosul suburbs on the west bank of the Tigris, a month after declaring full control of the east bank. All of the city’s bridges across the river are damaged. There are an estimated 750,000 civilians trapped on the city’s west bank, which is a bit smaller than the east side but more densely populated.
The US-led coalition has played a key role in supporting Iraqi forces with air strikes and advisers on the ground, and on Thursday US forces were seen on the front lines.
The American troops are not supposed to be doing the actual fighting but in recent weeks have got so close to the front that they have come under attack, coalition spokesman Col John Dorrian said.
"They have come under fire at different times, they have returned fire at different times, in and around Mosul," Dorrian said on Wednesday.
He declined to say if there had been any US casualties in the attacks, but an unnamed official later told CNN that several personnel had been evacuated from the battlefield.
An army aircraft late on Wednesday dropped thousands of letters written by residents of the retaken east bank to their fellow citizens across the river.
"Be patient and help each other … the end of injustice is near," read one of them which was signed "People from the east side". "Stay in your homes and cooperate with the security forces. They are your brothers, they came to liberate you," read another.
A smaller than expected proportion of the east side’s population fled when Iraqi forces stormed it nearly four months ago but the UN is bracing for a bigger exodus from the west. It had said 250,000 people or more could flee their homes on the west bank and is setting up new displacement camps around the city.
AFP
Please login or register to comment.