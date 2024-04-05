World / Europe

Ukraine downed 13 drones launched by Russia overnight, say officials

05 April 2024 - 09:15
by Anastasiia Malenko
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian servicemen of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" look into the sky for Russian drones at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Ukrainian servicemen of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" look into the sky for Russian drones at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Kyiv — Ukraine’s air force shot down all 13 drones used in Russia’s overnight attack on southern regions, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

Shahed drones were destroyed over the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russia also used two S-300/S-400 missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the attack.

One of the attacks targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region but air defences repelled all four drones, Ukraine’s southern group of forces said on the Telegram messaging app. The debris damaged several private residences and farm buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the statement said.

Local officials also reported explosions in an attack in the eastern city of Kharkiv, a regular target of Russian attacks, late on Thursday. The region’s governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said the attack damaged four cars and a five-storey building with no casualties reported as of Friday morning.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian grid infrastructure in recent weeks, aiming to disrupt the country’s power and energy network. 

Reuters

Nato marks 75th anniversary with pledge of more aid to Ukraine

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says allies understand the urgency after Ukraine appeals for more air defence systems
World
12 hours ago

Russian drone attack kills at least four in Kharkiv, say Ukraine officials

Ukraine’s military shot down 11 Shahed drones of 20 launched at the country overnight
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
UK bordering on complicity in Gaza, senior judges ...
World
2.
Taiwan rankled by China’s statements after ...
World / Asia
3.
What we know so far about the seven aid workers ...
World
4.
Somalia expels Ethiopia envoy, shuts consulates ...
World / Africa
5.
Nato marks 75th anniversary with pledge of more ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.