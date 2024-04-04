French President Emmanuel Macron talks to children after their swimming performance during the inauguration of the Olympic Aquatics Centre, a multifunctional venue for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, on April 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/POOL
Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he had no doubt Russia would malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer.
“I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information,” Macron said in response to a reporter’s question about whether he thought that Russia would try to target the Olympics.
Macron’s comments, delivered at an event in Paris for the inauguration of the new Olympics aquatic centre, represent his most explicit acknowledgment to date of foreign threats to the security or smooth running of the games.
The Games will take places amid a complex global backdrop, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza complicating efforts to safeguard the Olympics.
Macron has, in past months, adopted a tougher stance against Russia, vowing that Moscow must be defeated, and has not ruled out that European troops may one day go to Ukraine, although he has made clear that France has no intention of instigating hostilities against Russia.
His government has also adopted a tougher line against alleged Russian disinformation efforts across Europe.
Earlier this week, foreign minister Stephane Sejourne said France will propose EU-wide level sanctions on those behind spreading disinformation amid what Paris sees as growing efforts by Russia to destabilise the bloc.
Russia will target Paris Olympics, says French president
