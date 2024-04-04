World / Europe

Russia will target Paris Olympics, says French president

Emmanuel Macron delivered his comments at an event in Paris for the inauguration of the new Olympics aquatic centre

04 April 2024 - 14:30
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to children after their swimming performance during the inauguration of the Olympic Aquatics Centre, a multifunctional venue for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, on April 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to children after their swimming performance during the inauguration of the Olympic Aquatics Centre, a multifunctional venue for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, on April 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/POOL

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he had no doubt Russia would malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer.

“I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information,” Macron said in response to a reporter’s question about whether he thought that Russia would try to target the Olympics.

Macron’s comments, delivered at an event in Paris for the inauguration of the new Olympics aquatic centre, represent his most explicit acknowledgment to date of foreign threats to the security or smooth running of the games.

The Games will take places amid a complex global backdrop, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza complicating efforts to safeguard the Olympics.

Macron has, in past months, adopted a tougher stance against Russia, vowing that Moscow must be defeated, and has not ruled out that European troops may one day go to Ukraine, although he has made clear that France has no intention of instigating hostilities against Russia.

His government has also adopted a tougher line against alleged Russian disinformation efforts across Europe.

Earlier this week, foreign minister Stephane Sejourne said France will propose EU-wide level sanctions on those behind spreading disinformation amid what Paris sees as growing efforts by Russia to destabilise the bloc.

Reuters

Macron says Islamic State group who hit Russia tried to attack France

President says attackers tried several times to hit France
World
1 week ago

EU mulls moving Russian profits to Ukraine

European Commission to discuss whether to pass on profits of frozen assets
World
1 week ago

Germany dismisses Kremlin accusations as ‘disinformation war’

Russia airs secret recording of German officials discussing battle tactics with Kyiv
World
1 month ago

Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war

Russian president says Moscow has ability to strike Western targets
World
1 month ago

Russian crimes in Ukraine ‘show a pattern of genocidal behaviour’

More than 125,000 alleged war crimes by Russian forces have been recorded by the Ukrainian prosecutor-general’s office
World
1 day ago

Rich Russians: billionaires’ wealth soars near $600bn, says Forbes

Russian businesses have benefited from the Western corporate exodus
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Fitch keeps Israel’s A+ rating as it removes it ...
World / Middle East
2.
Powell reiterates Fed needs ‘greater confidence’ ...
World / Americas
3.
Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years kills 9
World
4.
What we know so far about the seven aid workers ...
World
5.
Fed’s Mester says data may support June rate cut
World / Americas

Related Articles

Macron says Islamic State group who hit Russia tried to attack France

World

EU mulls moving Russian profits to Ukraine

World / Europe

Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war

World

French prime minister tries to placate farmers

World

Russian crimes in Ukraine ‘show a pattern of genocidal behaviour’

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: Russia under attack

Opinion / Editorials

Putin’s hawks on deadly Moscow attack

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.