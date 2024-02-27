World / Europe

Dutch drug cartel leader Ridouan Taghi jailed for life

Judges reading out the verdict remain anonymous amid tight security

27 February 2024 - 17:55
by Stephanie Van Den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART.
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART.

Amsterdam — One of the largest criminal trials in Dutch history ended on Tuesday with the main defendant, Ridouan Taghi, sentenced to life in prison for ordering a series of gangland killings.

Taghi, 46, is seen as the mastermind of what is thought to be one of the Netherlands’ largest drug cartels. He was the Netherlands’ most wanted man before his 2019 extradition from Dubai.

In the trial that lasted around six years including its preparatory phases, Taghi and 16 other men were accused of six murders, four attempts at murder and the preparation of several other attacks.

Taghi was sentenced to life in prison for being the leader of the organisation that ordered the killings, while two others were also sentenced to life for their role in the killings.

During the trial and its preparatory phase several people connected to the case were killed.

In 2021, celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries was shot on a busy Amsterdam street. De Vries was acting as an adviser to a suspect-turned-state witness in the trial, whose lawyer, Derk Wiersum, was gunned down in front of his home in the city in 2019.

Security around the case was tight. The judges reading out the verdict on Tuesday remained anonymous while streets surrounding the heavily guarded court in Amsterdam were cordoned off.

Reuters 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey urges ICJ to rule against Israeli ...
World
4.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe
5.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas

Related Articles

TRISTEN TAYLOR: The wisdom of Motlanthe shows in his cool approach to drug ...

Opinion

Migrants raped at Mexico border awaiting US entry

World / Americas

Crypto is the new briefcase full of cash for Latin American drug cartels

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.