Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review
The company announced this week that profits fell by 94% in the year ended December
25 February 2024 - 05:44
Facing the perfect storm of a commodities cycle bust, an unending logistics crisis, a subdued global economy and geopolitical tensions, mining giant Anglo American is undertaking a complete review of its assets — and nothing is off the table.
The company announced this week that profits fell by 94% in the year ended December as platinum group metals (PGMs) and diamond markets slumped and weaknesses at Transnet took a toll...
