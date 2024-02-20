Palestinian situation brings memories of our own struggle, SA ambassador tells ICJ
Vusimuzi Madonsela presents arguments on what Palestine says is Israel’s occupation of its territory
20 February 2024 - 17:05
SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel had long been “in defiance of international law” in its conduct in the Palestinian territories.
“Palestinians’ struggle evokes mournful memories of our own struggle against apartheid, segregation and oppression,” Madonsela said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.