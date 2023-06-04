Ukraine’s military keeps mum on counteroffensive

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
Kyiv — The Ukrainian military on Sunday renewed its plea for operational silence around a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces, the latest in a stream of messages by Kyiv as it prepares for the assault.
Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south. But Ukrainian officials have repeatedly discouraged public speculation over the operation, saying it could help the enemy.
Authorities in recent days have also cracked down on citizens sharing images or footage of air defence systems shooting down Russian missiles.
“Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start,” the ministry said in a video posted to official Telegram channels, apparently referring to the counteroffensive.
The sleekly produced footage featured masked and well-armed front-line troops holding their fingers against their lips, gesturing for silence amid the distant rumble of artillery and gunfire. It ended with images of soaring F-16s — the US-made fighter jets that have long been coveted by Kyiv as it seeks to boost its air defence against Russian missiles and drones.
Kyiv’s Western allies in recent months have provided weapons, armour and ammunition for the counteroffensive, which military experts have said could prove difficult against dug-in Russian forces.
In an interview published on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv is prepared for the operation, but he avoided making any predictions. “To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “But we are going to do it, and we are ready.”
Other senior officials, including defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, have similarly sought to tamp down expectations.
In some cases, however, the military has fed the anticipation. Social media outreach by Kyiv has often been intended to intimidate the Kremlin. Last week, it posted a flashy video depicting troops preparing for battle and reciting a rousing blessing, which was later aired as a recruiting clip.
The Kremlin said on Sunday that any supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv by France and Germany would lead to a further round of “spiralling tension” in the Ukraine conflict.
Britain in May became the first country to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles. Ukraine has asked Germany for Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range of 500km, while President Emmanuel Macron has said France will give Ukraine missiles with a range allowing it to carry out its long-anticipated counteroffensive.
“We are already starting to see discussions about deliveries from France and Germany of missiles with a range of 500km or more,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from the Rossiya-1 TV channel. “This is a completely different weapon, which will lead to, let’s say, another round of spiralling tension,” he said.
Russia has repeatedly criticised Western countries for supplying Ukraine with weapons and has warned that Nato members have effectively become direct parties to the conflict. Moscow has made clear it sees such weapons supplied by the West as legitimate targets.
Ukraine says it needs more weapons, including long-range missiles, to defend itself against Russian attacks and recapture its occupied territory.
Peskov reiterated that Russia would continue its operations in Ukraine until the “job is done ... There is no alternative.”
Reuters
Ukraine’s military keeps mum on counteroffensive
Officials discourage public speculation over the operation, saying it could help the enemy
