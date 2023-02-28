Russia on high alert after drone crashes near Moscow

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Local manufacturing can replace imports if China’s economy is no longer able to function
The DA says a council decision to appoint Brink, the second preferred candidate, instead of Johan Mettler, the first preferred candidate, was ‘done to placate the EFF’
The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum
The firm will sell its discretionary fund management arm to a Liechtenstein private bank for £140m
Business Day TV spoke to Sabelo Skiti, Investigative Journalist for Sunday Times
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Norwegian facility will add 19,500 samples to its collection, taking the total stash to more than 1.2-million
Springbok flyhalf’s contract at the franchise will now end in June 2023
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
A drone crashed near a natural gas distribution station southeast of Moscow on Tuesday in an apparent failed attack 110km from the centre of the Russian capital, the regional governor said.
Andrei Vorobyov reported the incident near the town of Kolomna shortly after the defence ministry accused Ukraine of attempting two drone strikes in southern Russia overnight.
Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia. If it were behind the Kolomna incident, it would be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital since Russia invaded Ukraine just more than a year ago.
Postings on Russian social media showed the grey metal wreckage of a drone lying in a snowdrift by the edge of a wood said to be near Kolomna. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.
Vorobyov said the drone appeared to have been intended to strike a “civil infrastructure facility” but there was no damage. He said the FSB security agency was dealing with the situation and there was no danger to residents.
Earlier, the defence ministry accused Ukraine of launching attack drones towards civil infrastructure targets in the southern regions of Krasnodar and Adygea. It said its anti-drone defence systems forced the drones to veer off course and miss their targets.
“Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target,” it said.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
Russian state news agencies earlier reported a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, 240km southeast of the Crimean peninsula, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.
The main civilian airport of Russia’s second city, St Petersburg, suspended all flights for an hour on Tuesday morning for what the defence ministry said were exercises involving fighter jets in Russia’s western airspace.
In early December, Russia said three military personnel were killed in alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on two airbases hundreds of kilometres from the front lines in Ukraine.
On December 26, it said it had shot down another Ukrainian drone close to one of the airbases — near the city of Saratov, where Russian strategic nuclear bombers are based — and that three more airforce personnel were killed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia on high alert after drone crashes near Moscow
Defence ministry accuses Ukraine of attempting two strikes overnight
A drone crashed near a natural gas distribution station southeast of Moscow on Tuesday in an apparent failed attack 110km from the centre of the Russian capital, the regional governor said.
Andrei Vorobyov reported the incident near the town of Kolomna shortly after the defence ministry accused Ukraine of attempting two drone strikes in southern Russia overnight.
Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia. If it were behind the Kolomna incident, it would be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital since Russia invaded Ukraine just more than a year ago.
Postings on Russian social media showed the grey metal wreckage of a drone lying in a snowdrift by the edge of a wood said to be near Kolomna. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.
Vorobyov said the drone appeared to have been intended to strike a “civil infrastructure facility” but there was no damage. He said the FSB security agency was dealing with the situation and there was no danger to residents.
Earlier, the defence ministry accused Ukraine of launching attack drones towards civil infrastructure targets in the southern regions of Krasnodar and Adygea. It said its anti-drone defence systems forced the drones to veer off course and miss their targets.
“Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target,” it said.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
Russian state news agencies earlier reported a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, 240km southeast of the Crimean peninsula, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.
The main civilian airport of Russia’s second city, St Petersburg, suspended all flights for an hour on Tuesday morning for what the defence ministry said were exercises involving fighter jets in Russia’s western airspace.
In early December, Russia said three military personnel were killed in alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on two airbases hundreds of kilometres from the front lines in Ukraine.
On December 26, it said it had shot down another Ukrainian drone close to one of the airbases — near the city of Saratov, where Russian strategic nuclear bombers are based — and that three more airforce personnel were killed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US warns China against providing Russia with arms
IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran
Russian gouges out its biggest advances in months
Russia launches wave of missiles during rush hour
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.