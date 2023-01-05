Mourners worldwide bid farewell to Benedict

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Pope Francis led the funeral of former pope Benedict on Thursday, tenderly touching the coffin of his predecessor as he stood supported on a cane before tens of thousands of mourners, with some calling for the late pontiff to be made a saint.
Benedict’s death on Saturday brought to an end a decade of the former and present pope living side by side in the Vatican, and it was the first time in more than 200 years that a pontiff had led the funeral service for his predecessor.
His death was a loss to conservatives who yearn for a return to a more traditional church, symbolised by Benedict who shocked the world in 2013 by becoming the first pope in 600 years to resign instead of reigning for life.
At the end of the funeral in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square, some people called out in Italian “Santo subito!” (Make him a saint now!). It was the same phrase used at the funeral of John Paul II in 2005, although by many more people then.
Three of the last five popes have been made saints, but only about a third of all pontiffs have been canonised in the church’s 2,000-year history.
While many leading figures praised Benedict since his death, criticism has also been aired, including by victims of clergy sexual abuse, who accused him of seeking to protect the church at all costs
Francis, who sat for most of the service because of a knee ailment, rose at the end as Benedict’s coffin was carried away for a private burial in St Peter’s Basilica. Bowing his head in silent prayer, Francis touched the casket briefly.
At 86, Francis, who has been using a wheelchair but not shown signs of slowing down with trips planned for Africa and Portugal in coming months, is a year older now than Benedict was when he retired.
Francis has made it clear that he will not hesitate to step down one day if his mental or physical health prevent him from carrying out his duties, but Vatican officials doubted he could do this while Benedict was alive.
THREE COFFINS
An account of Benedicts papacy, along with other items, including Vatican coins minted during his reign, was tucked into his coffin. The account, written in Latin, says Benedict “fought with firmness” against sexual abuse by clergy.
Even though Benedict avoided public appearances after he resigned, he remained a standard bearer for Catholic conservatives, who felt alienated by reforms ushered in by Francis, including cracking down on the old Latin Mass.
After the service, the coffin was wrapped in red ribbons in the form of a cross. Workers later put it in a zinc casket and soldered that shut, Vatican pictures showed. They were put into a wooden casket, which was lowered into a crypt.
People from all over the world, many from Benedict’s native Germany, arrived in the early hours to say farewell. Italian police said about 50,000 people were in the square, including a few heads of state and some European royals.
“It is a sad but meaningful day. I wanted to be here so much that I can feel it in my heart,” said an Italian woman who gave only her first name, Marianna.
Dorotea Dadaeki, a Rwandan woman living in Rome, said: “I told myself that I had to come and attend holy Mass to accompany him in prayer.”
Xavier Mora, 24, a Spaniard preparing for the priesthood, said he studied Benedict’s theology and had “great affection and esteem for him”.
About 200,000 people filed past Benedict’s body as it lay in state for three days until Wednesday night.
Homily
The service started when, to the sound of tolling bells, 12 pallbearers carried the coffin holding Benedict’s remains from the basilica and placed it on the ground before the largest church in Christendom. Bells tolled in German cities.
The last time a reigning pope had presided over the funeral of a predecessor was in 1802, when Pius VII led the service for Pius VI, whose body returned to the Vatican after he died in 1799 in exile.
In his homily read while sitting before the altar, Francis used more than a dozen biblical references and Church writings in which he appeared to compare Benedict to Jesus, including his last words before he died on the cross: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.”
During the Mass concelebrated by 125 cardinals, 200 bishops and about 3,700 priests, Francis spoke of the “wisdom, tenderness and devotion that he bestowed upon us over the years”.
He mentioned Benedict by name only once, in the last line, saying: “Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom (Jesus), may your joy be complete as you hear His voice, now and forever!”
More than 1,000 Italian security personnel were called up to help safeguard the event, and air space around the tiny Holy See was closed off for the day. Italy ordered that flags around the country be flown at half staff.
At his request, Benedict was buried in the underground Vatican grottoes in the niche where first Pope John XXIII and then John Paul II were interred before their remains were transferred to more prominent places in the basilica above.
Reuters
Mourners worldwide bid farewell to Benedict
Pope Francis speaks of the ‘wisdom, tenderness and devotion that he bestowed upon us over the years’
