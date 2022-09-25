×

World / Europe

Russia pledges ‘full protection’ to annexed areas as Western outrage grows

Foreign minister gave the answer after being asked if Moscow would defend the areas with nuclear weapons

25 September 2022 - 17:27 Simon Lewis
A member of an electoral commission walks past a destroyed building with a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine, September 25 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A member of an electoral commission walks past a destroyed building with a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine, September 25 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Russia has sought to defend its seven-month war at the UN, with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying that regions of Ukraine where widely derided referendums are being held would be under Russia’s “full protection” if annexed by Moscow.

The referendums in four eastern Ukrainian regions, aimed at annexing territory that Russia has taken by force since its invasion in February, were being staged for a third day on Sunday and the Russian parliament could move to formalise the annexation within days.

By incorporating the four areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into Russia, Moscow could portray attacks to retake them as an attack on Russia itself, a warning to Kyiv and its Western allies.

The Russian annexations raise the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the Nato military alliance because Western arms are being used by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine and its allies have dismissed the referendums as a sham designed to justify an escalation of the war and a mobilisation drive by Moscow after recent battlefield losses.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia’s first military mobilisation since World War 2. The move triggered protests across Russia and sent many men of military age fleeing. Two of Russia’s most senior legislators on Sunday addressed a string of complaints about the mobilisation, ordering regional officials to get a handle on the situation and swiftly solve the “excesses” that have stoked public anger.

Addressing the UN General Assembly and the world’s media in New York on Saturday, Lavrov sought to justify Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, repeating Moscow’s false claims that the elected government in Kyiv was illegitimately installed and filled with neo-Nazis.

He cast opposition to what Russia calls a “special operation” as limited to the US and countries under its sway. Nearly three-quarters of states in the assembly voted to reprimand Russia and demand that it withdraw its troops.

Lavrov said told a news conference after his speech that the regions where votes are under way would be under Moscow’s “full protection” if they are annexed by Russia.

Asked if Russia would have grounds for using nuclear weapons to defend the annexed regions, Lavrov said Russian territory, including territory “further enshrined” in Russia’s constitution in the future, “is under the full protection of the state”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Russia’s mentions of the possible use of nuclear weapons are “absolutely unacceptable” and Kyiv will not give in to them.

Duma ‘debate’

The Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, may debate bills incorporating the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia on Thursday, the state-run Tass news agency said on Saturday, citing an unnamed source.

The Interfax agency quoted a source saying the upper house could consider the bill the same day. RIA Novosti, also citing an unnamed source, said Putin could be preparing to make a formal address to an extraordinary joint session of both houses on Friday.

Russia maintains that the referendums, hastily organised after Ukraine recaptured swathes of the northeast in a counteroffensive this month, offer an opportunity for people in those regions to express their view.

However, Russia does not fully control any of the four regions, with only about 60% of Donetsk region controlled by Russian or Russian-backed forces.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war swap in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 22 2022. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war swap in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 22 2022. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday his country will regain all the territory Russia has taken. “We will definitely liberate our entire country — from Kherson to the Luhansk region, from Crimea to the Donetsk region,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Missile attacks

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Sunday of attacks on civilians, with Ukraine’s military saying that Russian forces have launched dozens of missile attacks and air strikes on military and civilian targets in the past 24 hours. Russia used drones to attack the centre of the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine’s military said. No casualties were reported.

Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians.

Its RIA state news agency reported that Ukrainian forces bombed a hotel in the city of Kherson, killing two people. Russian forces have been occupying the southern city since the early days of the invasion on February 24.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry also said Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight “kamikaze drones” at the facility, which it controls.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

Putin’s mobilisation drive has stirred unrest in Russia. More than 2,000 people have been detained countrywide for protesting against the draft, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

Reuters

Naledi Pandor tells UN that all wars matter

All those who are suffering through war should be given equal attention when world leaders gather to address global problems, says international ...
National
2 days ago

Russia begins vote on annexation in Ukraine, forcing people to vote

Russia’s referendums have been condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation
World
2 days ago

China set to retain its awkward stance on Russia, say experts

Beijing has not condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but will not provide any material support
World
3 days ago

Zelensky urges UN to punish Russia over Ukraine invasion

The president wants Moscow stripped of its veto power in the Security Council
World
3 days ago
