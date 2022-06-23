EU set to accept Ukraine into its fold in historic move

Brussels — European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again.

“History is on the march,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday ahead of a two-day summit that will kickstart the EU’s most ambitious expansion since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War.

“I am not just talking about Putin’s war of aggression,” she said. “I am talking about the wind of change that once again blows across our continent. With their applications, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are telling us that they want change.”

Although it will take Ukraine and Moldova years — perhaps more than a decade — to qualify for membership, the Brussels summit decision will be a symbolic step that signals the EU’s intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his “special military operation” launched in Ukraine in late February was partly necessitated by Western encroachment into what Russia characterises as its rightful geographical sphere of influence.

While Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova are expected to be welcomed into the EU’s waiting room on Thursday, Georgia will be given “a European perspective” but told it must fulfil conditions before winning candidate status.

“The term historic is a term that is bandied around, but this can be called historic,” said an EU diplomat ahead of the summit. “Even a month ago, Ukraine’s EU candidacy might have appeared far-fetched.”

Balkan frustration

Behind the triumphant rhetoric, however, there is concern within the EU about the bloc remaining coherent and united as it continues to enlarge.

Leaders know that public discontent is mounting over a spike in inflation and an energy crisis as Russia tightens gas supplies in response to Western sanctions, and these economic concerns will be hotly debated on the second day of the summit.

After starting in 1951 as an organisation of six countries to jointly regulate their industrial production, the EU now has 27 members that face complex challenges from climate change and the rise of China to today’s war on their own doorstep.

Reticence over enlargement has slowed progress towards membership for a group of Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — whose leaders were due to meet their EU counterparts in Brussels on Thursday morning.

A lack of progress on milestones to entry into the club has led to such a sense of disillusionment that the leaders of Albania and Serbia briefly considered not attending the meeting.

They agreed eventually to make the journey, but Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted grudgingly: “We’ll attend the EU Council meeting. There won’t be much to hear about.”

A draft of the summit statement showed that EU leaders will again give “full and unequivocal commitment to the EU membership perspective of the Western Balkans”.

But Ukraine’s fast track to formal candidate status has only served to increase their feeling of being sidelined, which carries the risk for the EU that Russia and China will extend their influence into the region.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that the EU must “reform its internal procedures” to prepare for the accession of new members, singling out the need for key issues to be agreed with a qualified majority rather than by unanimity.

A recent report based on a year of consultations with EU citizens called for the EU to remove the principle of unanimity in several areas, including foreign and security policy. The requirement for unanimity often frustrates EU ambitions because member states can block decisions or reduce them to the lowest common denominator.

Despite waves of crises that have rocked the EU in recent years, from a wave of migration and Britain’s exit from the bloc to the rise of nationalism and tensions over standards of democracy, the bloc remains broadly popular.

According to a survey by the EU’s parliament released on Thursday, nearly two-thirds of Europeans consider membership of the EU a “good thing”, the highest result in 15 years.

Reuters