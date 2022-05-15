×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Turkey puts pressure on Finland and Sweden as they seek Nato membership

It is concerned about Stockholm’s support for the PKK Kurdish militant group

15 May 2022 - 17:48 Sabine Siebold  and Azra Ceylan
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives for a two-day Nato meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 14 2022. Picture: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives for a two-day Nato meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 14 2022. Picture: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS

Berlin/Istanbul — Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorist groups in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in Nato.

Speaking after a Nato foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he met his Swedish and Finnish counterparts and all are seeking to address Turkey’s concerns.

He added that Turkey is not threatening anyone or seeking leverage but speaking out especially about Sweden’s support for the PKK Kurdish militant group, which is deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Finland confirmed on Sunday that it will apply for Nato membership and Sweden is expected to follow suit, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However Turkey’s concerns may pose an obstacle, as any decision on Nato enlargement requires unanimous approval by all 30 member states.

“There absolutely needs to be security guarantees here. They need to stop supporting terrorist organisations,” Cavusoglu told Turkish reporters in Berlin. He added that Swedish and Finnish bans on exporting of some of their defence sector goods to Turkey must end.

“Our stance is perfectly open and clear. This is not a threat, this is not a negotiation where we’re trying to leverage our interests,” he said. “This is not populism either. This is clearly about two potential member states’ support for terrorism, and our solid observations about it, this is what we shared.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan surprised Nato allies and the Nordic countries on Friday when he said Turkey cannot support the enlargement plans given they are “home to many terrorist organisations”, but his spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday that Turkey has not shut the door.

Cavusoglu repeated that Turkey, which joined Nato 70 years ago, does not oppose its open door policy.

He said the talks with Swedish and Finnish counterparts are good and that they made suggestions to alleviate Ankara’s legitimate concerns, which Turkey will consider. He said he provided them with proof of terrorists living in their states.

Cavusoglu again singled out Sweden as disrespecting Turkey’s position and said PKK terrorist meetings took place in Stockholm at the weekend.

Reuters

Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive

Russia has lost about a third of its ground combat force, according to British military intelligence
World
2 hours ago

Ukraine collects Russian dead as war rages on multiple fronts

There has also been renewed fighting around Snake Island, a strategically located islet controlling vital shipping lanes in the Black Sea
World
1 day ago

Ukrainian forces destroy parts of Russian armoured column

Footage released by Ukraine appears to show burnt out military vehicles and segments of a bridge partially submerged in the river
World
2 days ago

UN has failed to provide leadership in Ukrainian conflict, says Pandor

International relations minister calls for reform of the body and its Security Council
National
3 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Ukraine: the West’s new unity and disunity in the East

The war has taken on a life of its own and is now a conundrum for many countries, writes Ismail Lagardien
Opinion
5 days ago

UK defence secretary accuses Putin of ‘mirroring fascism’

Ben Wallace said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was bringing dishonour to Russia’s proud military past
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Palestinians welcome international assistance in ...
World / Middle East
2.
South Korea’s fertility rates are dropping
World / Asia
3.
Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts ...
World / Europe
4.
Ukraine collects Russian dead as war rages on ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukrainian forces destroy parts of Russian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Finland and Sweden set to apply for Nato membership

World / Europe

UK signs pledge to defend Sweden and Finland during Nato bids

News

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats to decide on Nato bid on May 15

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.