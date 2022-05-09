×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats to decide on Nato bid on May 15

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has overturn decades of opposition to membership of Western defence alliance

09 May 2022 - 17:57 Simon Johnson
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Picture: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Picture: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS

Stockholm — Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats will decide on May 15 whether to overturn decades of opposition to Nato membership, the party said on Monday, a move that would almost certainly lead to Sweden asking to join the 30-nation alliance.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked an urgent rethink of security policy in both Sweden and Finland. The Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, is expected to announce his support for an application this week.

Niinisto’s announcement, on May 12, would trigger what is likely to be a busy couple of weeks during which the map of northern Europe’s security architecture could be redrawn.

“What the decision is going to be is not decided yet today,” Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin told Swedish public service radio SR. “Our message is that on May 15 there will be a decision for the party leadership to take a position on.”

The Social Democrats — the biggest party in Sweden for the past 100 years lead by Magdalena Andersson — are holding three digital party meetings this week to canvass members’ opinion on Nato membership ahead of the final decision by the leadership at the weekend.

Meanwhile, parliament is holding a parallel, all-party review of security policy, which is due to report on May 13.

“I want to have that on the table before I make a decision,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a debate on Nato on Swedish TV on Sunday.

A formal application to join NATO could be made at the alliance's June summit in Madrid and is likely to be fast-tracked, though getting the signatures of all 30 alliance members could take up to a year.

Military non-alignment has long been a policy bedrock for many Swedes and while support for Nato membership has been growing sharply — most polls in recent months have shown a clear majority in favour — many still remain uncertain.

A decision to seek Nato membership would be sure to anger Moscow, which has threatened to station nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad, across the sea from Sweden.

The Left and Green parties have rejected calls for membership, while the rest of the opposition wants to go ahead.

“Ask Ukraine if they would have preferred to be in Nato,” Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the Moderates, the biggest opposition party, said during the Nato debate.

“We have to seek common protection together with other democracies and stand up for our common values.”

Reuters 

Russia's leader says the country’s troops were fighting “for the security of our homeland Russia”.

UK defence secretary accuses Putin of ‘mirroring fascism’

Ben Wallace said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was bringing dishonour to Russia’s proud military past
World
4 hours ago

Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in Ukraine

Russian president offers no clues in Victory Day speech as to how much longer the assault will last
World
4 hours ago

Will Vladimir Putin declare war as Russia commemorates its Victory Day?

Such a move would allow Russia to order a mass mobilisation, potentially helping to jump-start its stalled invasion of Ukraine
News
8 hours ago

Germany defence minister agrees to send howitzers to Ukraine

Heavy weapons will be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance
World
3 days ago

Russia threatens cruise missile attacks against Nato arms shipments

Russia fires two Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea submarine and warns it will target arms shipments to Ukraine
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Musk triggers sarcasm and anger with tweet over ...
World / Asia
2.
Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in ...
World / Europe
3.
Scores sheltering at Ukraine school feared killed ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian deputy prime minister visits ruined ...
World / Europe
5.
South Korea’s plans to reopen tungsten mine could ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ANTHONY BUTLER: Autocracies, unlike democracies, cannot correct leaders’ errors

Opinion / Columnists

SA politicians are targets in Russia’s disinformation campaign, British study ...

National

Moscow vows tough response to West push for attacks on Russia

World / Europe

PETER APPS: Ukraine war leaves all sides believing they can win more than they ...

Opinion

Nuclear war risks are ‘considerable’, Russia warns

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.