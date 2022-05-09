Northern Ireland’s DUP refuses power-sharing overtures

Belfast — Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused on Monday to join a new power-sharing administration until post-Brexit trading rules are overhauled, rebuffing calls from London and Dublin to quickly go back into government.

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), overtook the DUP to win the most seats at elections to the region’s devolved assembly at the weekend, the first time a party seeking to leave the UK came out on top.

Under the terms of a 1998 peace deal that mostly ended three decades of sectarian conflict in the British-controlled province, the main nationalist and unionist rivals are obliged to share power.

The DUP had pledged not to participate until Britain and the EU agree to lift trade barriers between the province and the rest of the UK imposed by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.

It repeated that position after meeting Britain’s Northern Irish Secretary Brandon Lewis on Monday.

“We have made clear this morning that until he honours his commitment, we will not be nominating ministers to the executive,” DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said.

The election reaffirmed that a majority of MPs, including Sinn Fein, favour retaining the protocol, which was designed following Brexit to avoid fraying the EU single market via the open border with Ireland.

While the DUP wants all trade barriers removed, Sinn Fein and others would settle for some easing of the rules.

“Any tactics of delay from the DUP, any gamesmanship from the British government who may wish to use Northern Ireland as a bargain chip would be clearly intolerable and must not happen,” Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald told a news conference.

London has long threatened to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol and Lewis said on Monday that it “would not shy away from taking further steps if necessary” if agreement with the EU could not be reached.