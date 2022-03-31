World / Europe

Russia clamps down on sunflower exports

Agriculture ministry cuts exports of seeds and imposes quota on oil to ease pressure on domestic prices

31 March 2022 - 18:17 Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Moscow — Russia will ban exports of sunflower seeds from Friday until the end of August and impose an export quota on sunflower oil to avoid shortages and ease pressure on domestic prices, its agriculture ministry said.

With sharp growth in global prices for sunflower oil and oilseeds, there is increased demand for the Russian product, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Seed exports will be banned from April 1 to August 31 and an export quota of 1.5-million tonnes will be imposed on sunflower oil from April 15 to August 31, the ministry said. There will also be a 700,000 tonne export quota for sunflower meal, it said.

Ukraine and Russia are the world’s largest sunflower oil producers, with India among major customers.

India contracted to buy 45,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at a record high price for shipments in April as edible oil prices in the local market surged after supplies from Ukraine stopped, industry officials told Reuters this week.

Russia’s agriculture ministry said last week that Moscow should set export quotas for sunflower oil to “maintain the stability” of domestic supply. Russia is taking steps to safeguard its food market after the West imposed sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“This set of measures will eliminate the possibility of shortages, as well as sharp increases in the cost of raw materials and socially important products in Russia,” the ministry said.

A Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said the restrictions would keep prices elevated. But, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press, he said the restrictions were unlikely to affect Indian buying as Ukraine’s exports have already stopped and quantities available from Russia were enough to meet demand.

Russian crude sunflower oil is offered at a record price of $2,150 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight, in India for April shipments, compared with $1,767 for soya oil and $1,720 for crude palm oil, dealers said.

Reuters 

Ukraine invasion cancels deep-fried Ramadan treats

At record-high prices due to warring exporters, sunflower oil is now out of reach for many Muslim households this Ramadan
World
10 hours ago

Hold onto your hats as food prices soar

Rocketing food prices are due to more than the Russian invasion of Ukraine, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
11 hours ago
