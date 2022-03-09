World / Europe

Finland reports GPS interference in planes near Russia airspace

The interference began soon after Finland President Sauli Niinistö met US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington

09 March 2022 - 19:49 Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen
A Finnair Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
A Finnair Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Helsinki  — Finnair on Wednesday said it had noticed interference with its planes’ GPS signals near Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave, while other aircraft reported similar problems near Finland’s eastern border with Russia since Sunday, Finnish authorities said.

The interference began soon after Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö met US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on Saturday to discuss deepening defence ties between Finland and defence alliance Nato due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday she had no information about the source of the disturbances, nor about whether they originated in Russia, while the foreign ministry said it was looking into the events.

“If they would be caused by outside influence, it would surely be said publicly,” Marin said.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reported interference.

Some of Finnair’s Asian flights and most of its European ones go past Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Nato members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea’s eastern coast, the company said.

“Our pilots have noticed interference in GPS near the Kaliningrad area in the past few days,” a spokesperson for Finland’s national carrier said in an email.

Some 10 aircraft have also reported unusual disturbances in GPS signals near Finland’s eastern border with Russia since Sunday, Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom said on Tuesday.

Traficom said it had asked aviation authorities to alert aircraft pilots to the situation by issuing an official Notice to Airmen (Notam) notification. The disturbances were continuing, it said.

“Flying is still safe. Airlines have operational procedures for such situations if the GPS signal is lost,” Traficom’s director Jari Pontinen said in a statement.

Lithuanian airline Transaviabaltika said it had been forced to cancel 18 flights from Helsinki to Savonlinna in eastern Finland after the lack of GPS made it impossible to land because the airport does not have alternative navigation equipment.

“We have made three attempts to fly to Savonlinna. So far, we have not succeeded,” Manager Rene Must from Transaviabaltika told Reuters.

Electromagnetic radiation from the sun and signal jamming are the only two reasons that could explain such long-lasting disturbances that affect several aeroplanes, director Jukka Savolainen from HybridCoE, a pan-European organisation that seeks to counter hybrid threats, told Reuters.

“States can have systems to see where the jamming comes from if they happen to be turned on and in that direction,” he said.

Reuters  

Ukraine needs to stand fast for next 10 days, to force Russia back into talks, official says

Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, says Russia is desperate for at least some kind of victory
World
9 hours ago

Britain draws up plans to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles

Boris Johnson defends visa restrictions for  refugees, saying they are to protect Britain against ‘unscrupulous Putin methods’
World
1 hour ago

Zelensky says children buried under rubble after Russian airstrike on hospital

Ukraine accuses Moscow of breaking ceasefire to trap civilians in Mariupol while Red Cross says conditions inside the city are ‘apocalyptic’
World
2 hours ago

IAEA allays fears after Ukraine stokes Chernobyl concern

International Atomic Energy Agency chief says he's deeply concerned but there’s no critical threat after power cut at defunct nuclear power plant
News
1 hour ago

Ukraine president calls for more help from UK to punish ‘terrorist state’ Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals for more support in livestreamed address to House of Commons
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine needs to stand fast for next 10 days, to ...
World / Europe
2.
Hong Kong Covid cases spiral amid draconian laws
World / Asia
3.
People flee Sumy for other parts of Ukraine, as ...
World / Europe
4.
Nuclear reactor restarts seen as best option for ...
World / Asia
5.
Russia warns of halting gas flow to Germany
World / Europe

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: Would a 21st-century Cold War be more or less dangerous?

Opinion

Blinken reassures Baltic allies of US resolve on Ukraine

World / Europe

China pushes Russian conspiracy theory

News

Russian snubs UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’

World / Europe

Russian shelling destroys atomic laboratory in Ukraine built with US

News

JOHN DLUDLU: China is in a position to end the conflict in Ukraine

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.