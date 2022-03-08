Opinion IAN BREMMER: Would a 21st-century Cold War be more or less dangerous? Putin has shown no willingness to back down, but millions of Ukrainians will continue the fight, even if Russian soldiers seize their entire territory B L Premium

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created tremendous uncertainty for tens of millions of people, but there is one thing we can be sure of: Russia and the West are now at war. US and European officials will continue to say they want to avoid a direct military conflict between Nato and Russian fighters, but historically severe economic sanctions imposed on Russia, the Western supply of sophisticated and deadly weapons to Ukrainian fighters, and the US-European effort to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s regime over the longer term amount to a declaration of war.

This is a turning-point moment for the world. Assuming Nato and the Russians are able to avoid direct military confrontation, and barring an increasingly-difficult-to-imagine climbdown by Putin, Russia and the West face a new Cold War. In many ways, this confrontation will be less dangerous than the 20st century version, but in other ways, there is much greater risk for all these countries and the entire global economy....