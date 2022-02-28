World / Europe

US warns Russian forces could lay siege to Kyiv in coming days

Russian forces could try to encircle the city and become more aggressive as advance on the Ukrainian capital meets fierce resistance

28 February 2022 - 21:07 Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
Displaced Ukrainians gather at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28 2022. Picture: ERIN TRIEB/BLOOMBERG
Displaced Ukrainians gather at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28 2022. Picture: ERIN TRIEB/BLOOMBERG

Washington  — The US expects Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days and could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior US defence official said on Monday.

Air raid sirens wailed across the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of another possible missile attack by Russia as the city girds for worse battles to come as Russian forces approach.

“We expect that they’re going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days,” the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25km from Kyiv’s city centre.

US officials believe that stiff Ukrainian resistance has slowed the progress of Russian troops and planning failures have left some Russian units without fuel or other supplies.

“One of the things that could result is a re-evaluation of their tactics and the potential for them to be more aggressive and more overt, in both the size and scale of their targeting of Kyiv,” the official said.

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity and did not provide evidence, said the US had yet to see this happen but was concerned about it.

Russian forces, now in the fifth day of an invasion of their Ukrainian neighbour, have fired about 380 missiles at Ukrainian targets, the official said, and President Vladimir Putin has committed nearly 75% of his pre-staged combat power into Ukraine.

The official said there were no indications that Belarusian troops were in Ukraine, moving in that direction or preparing to move into Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that troops from his ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed.

The official added that the US had seen some signs that private military contractors from the Wagner Group could be involved in Ukraine to support Russian forces.

The EU has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations for the Kremlin.

Putin has said previously that the group does not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law.

Reuters 

Russia central bank doubles interest rates as sanctions bite

Central bank also introduces some capital controls as rouble suffers after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
World
4 hours ago

Germany defence spending: Scholz moves to arm Ukraine

Country seen as discarding decades of reluctance linked to its role in the 20th century’s bloodiest conflicts
News
1 day ago

Neutral Swiss adopt EU sanctions against Russia in break with past

Measures, including freezing assets of those involved in the invasion of Ukraine, come after Switzerland faced pressure to side with the West against ...
World
3 hours ago

Russia’s isolation rises as forces meet stiff resistance in Ukraine’s capital

Offensive cannot claim any major victories as invader has not taken any city and does not control airspace
World
13 hours ago

Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as Ukraine agrees to talks

White House and Nato call Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert dangerous and unacceptable
World
22 hours ago

Russian rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Ukraine’s second-largest city has become one of the major battlegrounds since Russia invaded
World
2 hours ago
Displaced Ukrainians gather at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28 2022. Picture: ERIN TRIEB/BLOOMBERG
Displaced Ukrainians gather at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28 2022. Picture: ERIN TRIEB/BLOOMBERG
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as ...
World / Europe
2.
S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia’s isolation rises as forces meet stiff ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council involvement ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia’s economy reels as Western firms leave as ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

West’s Swift bank sanctions will hurt Russia, but will they save Ukraine?

News

Ukraine solidarity protests spread across Europe

World / Europe

Norway sovereign wealth fund to freeze its Russian holdings

World / Europe

Ukraine urges Apple to stop selling products in Russia

News

S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues junk warning

World / Europe

IEA members in talks to release oil from emergency stockpiles

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.