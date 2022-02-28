World / Europe

Russian channel RT under scrutiny in UK over Ukraine coverage

Britain’s media regulator says investigations relate to news reports on the invasion of Ukraine

28 February 2022 - 21:02 William James and Kate Holton
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London  — Britain’s media regulator on Monday launched 15 investigations into the output of Russian-backed television channel Russia Today (RT) over the impartiality of its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ofcom expects any media organisation with a licence to broadcast in Britain to provide a significant range of voices to maintain impartiality.

The EU on Sunday proposed banning RT and news agency Sputnik to prevent what it said was Russian propaganda. But Britain has warned that that approach could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow against the BBC and others.

“Given the serious ongoing situation in Ukraine, we will be concluding our investigations into RT as a matter of urgency,” said Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes.

Ofcom said the investigations relate to 15 editions of the hourly news programme broadcast on RT on February 27  between  5am and 7pm inclusive.

Britain last week accused RT of being a tool of a Kremlin disinformation campaign and asked the UK media regulator to take action if needed.

Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of Western global media companies that Moscow says offer a partial view of the world. Moscow describes Russia’s actions in Ukraine as a “special operation”.

Reuters  

