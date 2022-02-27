Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as Ukraine agrees to talks

Washington — Nato and the US on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House called on China to issue a formal condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

In issuing the order to prepare Russia’s nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited “aggressive statements” from Nato allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations.

After Putin’s nuclear order, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on Facebook he had agreed to talks with Russia on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

“We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet Russian without prior conditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the area of the Pripyat River,” Zelenskiy said.

A delegation has already left Kyiv, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of Zelenskiy’s party, said in televised comments.

Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine’s second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War 2.

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told CBS that Putin’s actions have escalated the conflict and were “unacceptable”.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US was “continuing to look at new and even harsher measures against the Russians”.