EU imposes targeted sanctions on Belarus over migrant crisis

Asset freezes and travel bans part of co-ordinated action with US and UK

02 December 2021 - 23:55 Robin Emmott
Migrants move towards the Belarus-Poland border in November. Picture: REUTERS/BEITA/OKSANA MANCHUK
Brussels  — The EU imposed sanctions on state-owned Belarusian airline Belavia on Thursday, accusing the company of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, in a new round of punitive measures co-ordinated with the US.

Reuters reported the planned sanctions on November 10 and they were approved in November. They came into effect on Thursday after publication in the EU's official journal. Britain and Canada also imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Thursday.

EU governments blacklisted 17 individuals and 11 entities, targeting judges and top Belarusian officials. Those sanctions are in the form of asset freezes and travel bans.

The sanctions on Belavia mean EU companies can no longer lease planes to the Belarusian airline, EU officials have said. It was not immediately clear if Belavia would have to return the 17 aircraft leased through aircraft companies in Ireland.

The decision takes the total number of Belarusian individuals under EU sanctions to 183, along with 26 entities.

The EU accuses Belarus of flying in migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to illegally cross the border with Poland in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc.

Belarus denies fuelling the crisis. Belavia has denied any wrongdoing.

The EU also targeted hotels and travel agents such as Oskartour which have been accused of using their contacts with airlines to help lure in migrants to Belarus.

In the official journal, the EU said President Alexander Lukashenko had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “on planning the opening of new airline routes for Belavia” to bring in migrants.

Moscow denies any involvement.

“Belavia has been involved in bringing migrants from the Middle East to Belarus,” the official journal said. “Migrants wishing to cross the Union's external border have been flying to Minsk on board flights operated by Belavia from a number of Middle Eastern countries.”

Belavia, which was already barred from flying over the European Union after the grounding of a plane earlier this year, flies to destinations such as Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Reuters 

Facebook’s parent blames Belarus KGB for stoking border crisis

Social media platform Meta says it has taken down fake profiles of people posing as journalists and activists
World
8 hours ago

Nato concern over build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine border

As the US and Britain issue warnings, Moscow defends its right to deploy troops on its territory as it wishes
World
2 days ago

Macron’s willingness to play border guard is being pushed to the limit

Brexit has made Britain’s outsourcing of its border management to France increasingly untenable
Opinion
3 days ago

Germany says no to call by Belarus to take in 2,000 refugees

Belarus began moving more than 1,000 migrants to a warehouse near the Kuznica border crossing on Wednesday, away from makeshift camps along the border
World
1 week ago
