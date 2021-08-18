World / Europe

Maltese tycoon charged with murder of journalist

18 August 2021 - 16:23 Chris Scicluna
Yorgen Fenech. File photo: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
Yorgen Fenech. File photo: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Valletta — One of Malta’s wealthiest businessmen, Yorgen Fenech, has been indicted for the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday.

No date for the trial has yet been set.

Fenech has been under arrest since November 2019, accused of complicity to murder. He has since been undergoing a pretrial compilation of evidence where he pleaded not guilty.

Caruana Galizia was blown up by a car bomb as she drove out of her home on October 16, 2017, in a killing that shocked Europe and raised questions about the rule of law in the EU’s smallest member state.

Fenech headed a business empire with a range of interests including property, imports and a car dealership. He headed a consortium which was controversially awarded a government contract for the building of a power station.

Caruana Galizia was investigating possible corruption in the contract when she was killed.

Three men accused of planting and setting off the bomb were arrested in December 2017. One has since pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain and been jailed for 15 years. The other two are awaiting trial.

The murder plot’s self-confessed middleman, Melvin Theuma, turned state witness and was granted a pardon. He has pointed to Fenech as having tasked him with organising the assassination.

The prosecutors are pushing for a life sentence for Fenech, court officials said. Fenech was arrested on November 20, 2019, when his yacht was just off Malta in what police say was an attempt to flee the island.

Malta’s then-prime minister, Joseph Muscat, announced his resignation within days of Fenech’s arrest after close links were found between the businessman and senior government officials. Muscat himself has always denied wrongdoing.

An independent inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia said in July that the state had to bear responsibility for the killing after creating a “culture of impunity”.

Reuters

