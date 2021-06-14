UK faces delay in lifting of Covid-19 rules over rising infections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to delay his plan to lift England’s pandemic restrictions amid concerns that a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases could put hospitals under strain.

The surge in the delta variant first identified in India has forced Johnson and his team to rethink their blueprint for ending social distancing rules on June 21. Instead, officials now expect the premier to announce a delay of as long as four weeks to the easing of most rules when he sets out his decision to the nation on Monday evening.

There may be some relaxation of restrictions on weddings and major sporting events to allow larger public gatherings to take place, one official said. A delay would be a blow to entertainment and hospitality businesses which have been closed or operating under tight controls during the pandemic. Final decisions will be taken on Monday.

For Johnson it will be a sobering return to the office after a long weekend among the golden sands and aquamarine sea of Carbis Bay, southwest England, where he hosted the Group of Seven summit. It was an event the premier hoped would showcase British leadership on crucial issues including action to cut carbon emissions and commitments to help vaccinate the world and end the pandemic.

Throughout the gathering though, Johnson and his team were dogged by questions about a simmering dispute with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, and the more immediate threat that a new wave of infections will engulf the country.

At a media conference on Sunday, Johnson said he had not decided yet whether to lift social distancing rules and he would be studying the latest Covid-19 data before setting out his plans. According to the Monday edition of the Times, Johnson and senior ministers including chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak have since signed off on a four-week delay.

More transmissible

On Saturday, Johnson sounded a warning over the worsening outlook, saying he felt less optimistic than he had done two weeks earlier.

“It’s clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it’s also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalisation are going up,” Johnson told Sky News. “We don’t know exactly to what extent that is going to feed through into extra mortality, but clearly it’s a matter of serious, serious concern.”

Before Johnson addresses the nation, he will spend the day at the Nato summit in Brussels. While alliance leaders are likely to discuss Russia, Johnson may also find Brexit remains an issue.

The UK and EU are locked in a standoff over how to apply parts of the Brexit divorce accord that require checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from mainland Britain.

Johnson and his team hit out at EU leaders on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, accusing them of being “offensive” in their failure to grasp that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK.

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for “calm” after reports suggested he had implied to Johnson he didn’t think Northern Ireland was part of the UK in the same way that Toulouse and Paris were both mainland French cities.

Johnson threatened to suspend parts of the Brexit deal if the EU doesn’t back down by the deadline of June 30, when a grace period on checks on goods headed to Northern Ireland expires. The bloc, meanwhile, has warned it will retaliate if the UK acts alone.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com