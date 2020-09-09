World / Europe

More opposition members disappear in Belarus

Lawyers Maksim Znak and Ilya Saley were targeted in separate raids, with one commentator saying ‘they are abducting the best of us’

09 September 2020 - 13:48 Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Jake Rudnitsky
State investigators after searching the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko in Minsk, Belarus, September 9 2020. Picture: VIA REUTERS/TUT.BY
State investigators after searching the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko in Minsk, Belarus, September 9 2020. Picture: VIA REUTERS/TUT.BY

Minsk/Moscow — The embattled Belarusian opposition lost contact with two more members of its co-ordination council as authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko targets the leaders of the biggest protests of his 26-year rule.

Lawyers Maksim Znak and Ilya Saley were targeted in separate raids on Wednesday, opposition spokesperson Gleb Germanchuk said. Znak managed to tell him that “someone came to visit us” and text the message “masks” before contact was lost, Germanchuk said by phone.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Znak had been “detained, or more correctly, kidnapped”. Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania under pressure just days after the August 9 election that she and her supports say she won, against Lukashenko’s claim of a landslide 80% victory. “Undoubtedly, Lukashenko is afraid of negotiations and thus tries to paralyse the work of the co-ordinating council and intimidate its members,” she said.

A growing number of opposition activists have been detained or forced to leave the country as Lukashenko tries to suppress the month-long protests against his rule following the disputed election. The police have renewed a crackdown against daily rallies in the capital Minsk, where about 100,000 joined a protest on Sunday.

After Znak’s disappearance, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich is the only remaining member of the opposition’s co-ordinating council presidium still in the country and at liberty as of Wednesday.

Presidium member Maria Kalesnikava is now being held by the authorities in an unknown location after she ripped up her passport and jumped from the window of a vehicle during an attempt to force her, spokesperson Anton Radniankou and executive secretary Ivan Krautsou out of the country. Radniankou and Krautsou are now in Ukraine.

‘Kidnapping our country’

“First, they kidnapped our country, now they are abducting the best of us,” Alexievich said on the website of PEN International’s Belarusians chapter, of which she’s president. “We weren’t preparing a coup. We wanted to prevent a split in our country. We wanted a dialogue to begin in society. Lukashenko says he won’t speak to the street, but the street is hundreds of thousands of people who take to the streets every Sunday and every day.”

Alexievich wrote that unknown people were ringing her doorbell.

Lukashenko has refused to talk to protest leaders, blaming the unrest on Western powers, and sought support from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are due to meet in Moscow in the coming days.

The EU and the US have threatened sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime for the initial police brutality against protesters and the targeting of protest leaders.

“The US, in co-ordination with our partners and allies, is considering additional targeted sanctions to promote accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus,” secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a separate video address on Wednesday, Tsikhanouskaya appealed to the Russian public to ignore “lies” about the protests in state media that’s intended to set Russians against Belarusians.

“This is in no way a fight against Russia,” she said. “It’s very important not to spoil the relations between our peoples.”

Bloomberg

Masked men abduct Belarusian protest leader

Minsk police deny detaining Maria Kolesnikova, the last of three women leaders in the country
World
1 day ago

Belarus protesters defy government warning against march in Minsk

Authorities sealed off roads and deployed heavy vehicles as tens of thousands protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
World
2 days ago

Vladimir Putin will have last word in Belarus — and that word will be ‘mine’

At the end of his day, Putin knows that Nato will not go to war over Belarus just as it did not over Ukraine
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC delegation to meet Zanu-PF and opposition
World / Africa
2.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe to resume international flights from ...
World / Africa
4.
UK acknowledges it is breaking the law in a ...
World / Europe
5.
Calls to boycott or ban Disney’s Mulan ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Belarus border patrol detains activist Maria Kolesnikova after attempt to leave

World / Europe

EU to blacklist Belarusian officials

World / Europe

How will the Alexei Navalny attack affect Russia’s voters?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.