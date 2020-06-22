World / Europe

EU refers LSE-Refinitiv deal for scrutiny over competition concerns

Concern include the combined company's large market share in trading of European government bonds

22 June 2020 - 20:24 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Brussels  — European Union antitrust regulators on Monday warned about the possible anticompetitive effects of the London Stock Exchange's $27bn bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv as they launched a four-month investigation into the deal.

LSE announced the proposed acquisition last year which will broaden its trading business and make it a major distributor and creator of market data, a profitable and fast growing sector. It will also make it a rival to Bloomberg.

The European Commission said it was concerned about the combined company's large market share in the trading of European government bonds because both LSE's MTS trading venue and Refinitiv's TradeWeb are already market leaders. It said a new trading rival would not gain enough clients to challenge the two trading venues.

It said another key concern was the merged entity's market power in trading and clearing in over-the-counter interest rate derivatives used by investors and companies to hedge interest rate risks, a business where customers rarely switch to a rival.

LSE said in a statement that it continued to engage constructively with the European Commission and that it remained committed to closing the transaction in 2020.

Refinitiv declined to comment.

The commission also cited worries about rivals in consolidated real-time datafeeds and desktop services being shut out from accessing LSE's input data.

“It is key for a well-functioning financial market to ensure that market participants continue to have access to financial market infrastructure and financial data products on competitive terms,” European Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The European Commission will decide by October 27 whether to clear the deal.

The probe was launched after the LSE declined to offer concessions during the EU's preliminary review.

Reuters

Fiat-Peugeot deal faces EU investigation over competition concerns

Regulators say the tie-up could reduce choice for small vans, which are increasingly important as digital consumers rely on delivery services
World
5 days ago

Apple faces another EU antitrust probe

Four years after hitting the US tech company with a huge tax bill, Europe zooms in on its market power
World
6 days ago

EU warns of Chinese takeovers amid staggered reopening

The European Commission worries that Chinese state-owned firms may pay less for financing to fund business operations within Europe
World
1 month ago

Gig workers have uberfriend in Margrethe Vestager

Uber Technologies drivers and takeout delivery workers have a new champion in the EU’s antitrust chief, who wants to help them fight for better pay ...
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Noose landmark in Namibia sparks a furore
World / Africa
2.
Coronavirus reproduction rate jumps in Germany
World / Europe
3.
Minute silence after three stabbed to death in UK ...
World / Europe
4.
Trump’s Tulsa rally adds to signs his re-election ...
World / Americas
5.
British police declare Reading park attack an act ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Regulation should help keep data prices in check

Opinion / Columnists

Thomson Reuters backs CEO after reports it’s looking for a successor

Companies

Hong Kong abandons £32bn bid for London Stock Exchange

Companies / Financial Services

The LSE seals $27bn purchase of Refinitiv as technology beckons

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.