The LSE seals $27bn purchase of Refinitiv as technology beckons

London — The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) agreed on Thursday to snap up Refinitiv in a $27bn blockbuster deal, betting on a future dominated by data as the three-century-old exchange seeks to extend its global reach.

Shares in the LSE rose as much as 8% after the exchange operator unveiled details of the transaction for the data and trading provider, which CEO David Schwimmer said fulfilled his ambitions to expand the group further into analytics and the buy-side industry.

The transformational deal promises to create global scale and growth in fast-growing markets such as Asia, Schwimmer said on a media call. It will also make Refinitiv’s owners, including Blackstone Group, some of the biggest LSE shareholders with a combined 37% stake.

Yet, it comes with risks: the firm will take on a $13.5bn bridge loan to cover Refinitiv’s debts, which will lead to leverage above targets in the short term. The LSE also raised the possibility of asset sales to meet worldwide regulatory approval, a process that could take more than a year. The UK’s potential hard Brexit in October could create further anti-trust headwinds.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020, according to a statement on Thursday, although the deal allows for the process to extend to May 31 2021.

“Data capabilities will define the success of financial market infrastructure business in the future as our customers seek to create value through unique insight and analysis, and operate businesses in the most efficient, technology-enabled way,” said Schwimmer on the call.

The plan will need regulatory approval in multiple countries, Schwimmer said, adding there are “no plans or intentions around divestiture”. The LSE said in a statement that it might be required to make divestments, which could be material. Refinitiv will get a break fee of £198.3m if clearances are not obtained.

The purchase marks the first major move by Schwimmer, who joined the bourse from Goldman Sachs Group a year ago and has been riding a 30% surge in the stock price from his first day up until July 26, when news of the discussions broke. Until recently, he had made some strategic but low-key acquisitions, such as increasing the exchange’s stake in clearing business LCH Group Holdings.

Refinitiv serves more than 40,000 institutions in 190 countries, including buy and sell-side firms, governments and corporations. Its trading venues include a stake in the recently listed Tradeweb Markets and the FXall and Matching platforms, with average daily trading volume of more than $400bn in currencies and $500bn in fixed income. Schwimmer said he expects Tradeweb to keep its listing following the deal.

Refinitiv’s products also include the Eikon terminal and the trading-execution system Redi. Bloomberg, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

The LSE said the deal is expected to produce £350m in annual savings within five years. CFO David Warren said there are overlaps in technology, property and corporate functions, with some job cuts possible, although he declined to give more detail. Refinitiv has 19,000 staff while the LSE has about 4,500.

Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, acquired 55% of Refinitiv — as the former financial and risk unit of Thomson Reuters was renamed — in a transaction last year that valued the business at $20bn.

These shareholders will be entitled to nominate three board members, as long as they hold at least 25% of the enlarged firm. They are committed to holding their stock for at least two years.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence: “The LSE’s $27bn bid for Refinitiv likely faces rigorous scrutiny in Europe, but anti-trust concerns may be small compared with the size of the deal, in our view. Horizontal overlaps are too small to derail the deal, and the possibility of vertical foreclosure could be fixed with remedies.”

