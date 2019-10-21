Companies

Thomson Reuters backs CEO after reports it’s looking for a successor

The board declared it full support for Jim Smith and his management team, saying executive succession planning is just good governance

21 October 2019 - 12:34 Thomas Pfeiffer
Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith speaks about the deal with US private equity firm Blackstone Group, during a staff town hall meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 31 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith speaks about the deal with US private equity firm Blackstone Group, during a staff town hall meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 31 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

London — Thomson Reuters’ board threw its support behind CEO Jim Smith after the Financial Times said the professional information company has hired an executive search firm to identify a successor.

The board appointed Spencer Stuart to draw up a shortlist of internal and external candidates, the paper said, citing people with knowledge of the succession process. Co-chief operating officer Neil Masterson was one internal contender, it said.

“The board and management continuously assess internal candidates and work with search firms to scan the external market,” the Toronto-based company said in response, adding that it saw executive succession planning as a matter of good governance.

It said the board fully supports the 60-year-old CEO and his management team.

Smith has spent much of his seven-year tenure focusing on growing parts of the business such as law and accounting.

He sold a majority stake in the company’s financial information and trading arm to a Blackstone-led consortium last year and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group Plc agreed in August to buy the business, now known as Refinitiv.

The sale is due to close in the second half of next year, leaving Thomson Reuters with a stake in the LSE that it plans to gradually sell down. The company kept the Reuters news agency that competes with Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg

MUDIWA GAVAZA: The EOH guide to disaster management

The CEO of the beleaguered company, optimistic that the worst is over, spells out his plans for the future
Opinion
3 days ago

Catalan protest app does not work on iPhones

Apple’s App Store has restrictive policies on applications used to organise demonstrations
World
3 days ago

Libra crashes into the brick wall of faithless Facebook

Upheaval reflects company’s inability to demonstrate it has taken key steps to make its system safe
Opinion
1 week ago

