Despite high infection rate, UK looks to ease lockdown next week

London — The UK’s coronavirus lockdown is likely to begin to be eased from Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as he promised to announce details to the nation this weekend.

“We will want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday,” Johnson told parliament. He said he will set out the next phase of the Covid-19 strategy in a public statement on Sunday because it would be a “good thing” if people knew what to expect before the changes came in to operation the next day.

As part of its plans to exit the lockdown, the government has already said it will roll out a mass programme of tracking and tracing coronavirus cases. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Johnson set a new goal to raise testing capacity to 200,000 a day by the end of the month, from about 108,000 now.

Johnson, who returned to parliament for the first time since contracting the coronavirus in March, is under pressure to get the UK economy moving again, amid criticism that he was slow to react to the crisis. The UK now has the highest death toll in Europe, after passing Italy’s total on Tuesday.

“What people want to see is a careful, sensible programme attracting the widest possible support to continue to suppress the disease right down, but to allow our economy to start up again,” Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The prime minister said any changes will be made based on the latest scientific data, which will come through over the coming days.