UK has second-highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe

London — A day after his fiancée gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain’s lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions over the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

New figures on Thursday showed Britain now has the second highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe with more than 26,000 deaths, a statistic that puts pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak and has fueled caution in lifting restrictions on movement in case it leads to a second spike.

The government will also face questions if, as likely, it fails to meet a target heath minister Matt Hancock set of carrying out 100,000 daily tests for the coronavirus by the end of April, with testing seen as key to ending the lockdown.

Johnson returned to work on Monday having recovered after being infected with the virus, which left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the outbreak. On Wednesday, his attention was elsewhere after his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to the couple’s son.

He will delay any paternity leave to head the cabinet meeting on Thursday and is later expected to front a daily media conference for the first time since he fell ill.

Johnson cautioned on Monday that it would be risky to relax the strict economic and social limits imposed six weeks ago, but with rising unemployment and many companies crippled, the government is coming under pressure to outline an exit strategy.

“I don’t think you’re going to hear specific detail, I think that would be premature frankly,” justice minister Robert Buckland told BBC TV when asked if Johnson would provide some detail of plans to ease the lockdown. “The British people would expect us to be cautious.”

A review into the lockdown must come before May 7 and scientific advisers have been presenting ministers with a menu of options over how it might be eased.

The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of being slow to react to the crisis, by delaying the imposition of the lockdown then failing to ramp up the provision of protective equipment to front-line staff and the number of tests.

Some 52,429 tests were carried out on Wednesday, according to the latest figures and Buckland indicated that the government would miss its target. “Even if it isn’t met, we are well on our way to ramping this up.”

National Health Service (NHS) Providers, a body representing hospital, community and ambulance services in the state-run health service, said the 100,000 target was a “red herring” that could be distracting attention from ensuring those who need a test get one.

“Testing is one area in which, despite all the work delivered by trusts and the NHS, the health and care system as a whole has struggled to develop an effective, co-ordinated approach,” said Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers.

“Setting a target for a number of tests for April 30 may have had a galvanising effect, but what matters most is an updated strategy to take us through the exit from the lockdown.”

