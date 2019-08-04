Sterling’s slide has bargain hunters looking beyond Brexit

London — For those with the stomach to digest more months of Brexit-induced political wrangling, sterling’s plunge to two-year lows is raising the question — is it time to dip back into hard-hit British markets for potential bargains?

The pound has shed more than 8% since May, a drop that has accelerated since Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the UK would leave the EU on October 31, with or without a transitional trade agreement.

A no-deal exit could inflict huge damage on the UK economy.

Bank of England(BOE) governor Mark Carney repeated that warning this week, and the prospect has driven significant underperformance in UK equities and real estate, and saddled British UK companies looking to borrow overseas with a “Brexit premium”.

Investors are generally staying clear of big bets on a UK recovery, and few are brave enough to predict when the political turmoil might end. The rest of the year could easily bring snap national elections, another Brexit delay and more uncertainty.

After sterling’s latest lurch lower, however, some managers with long horizons are taking a second look and concluding that — at least on paper — some British assets look too cheap to ignore. Also tempting is the prospect of a sterling rally if a no-deal Brexit is averted. Reuters polls show it could bounce to $1.36.

“We’re having those discussions internally, because domestic UK assets are starting to look quite cheap relative to elsewhere,” said Legal & General Investment Management’s head of economics Tim Drayson. “Everyone’s joking it’s a brave decision to do it ... As is always the case, if the disconnect continues to widen, it will be worth the risk.”

A weaker pound makes it cheaper for overseas investors holding other currencies to buy British assets. It can also provide UK-based fund managers with an incentive to take profits on foreign holdings and repatriate the cash.

Cheap valuations aside, there is a belief in some quarters that the UK economy should be able to weather Brexit as long as a no-deal is averted. Positives include low unemployment, resilient consumer spending and Johnson’s promise of more investment.

Some fund managers have already started buying. Martin Todd at Hermes Investment Management said he had “marginally increased UK equity exposure thanks to better-looking valuations”.

How cheap?

So how cheap is the pound really? On JPMorgan’s real effective exchange rate index, which measures currencies’ inflation-adjusted value against trading partners, the pound is cheaper than at any time since October 2016.

Trading at around $1.50 before the 2016 Brexit referendum, sterling has stumbled to less than $1.21. Parity with the dollar and the euro could beckon under a no-deal scenario. But UBS Wealth Management sees sterling as “increasingly oversold” against the dollar. The pound’s purchasing power parity (PPP) valuation is $1.57, it told clients — 30% above current levels.